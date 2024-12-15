Live
Just In
Telangana Government Announces Key Development Plans: Bhatti Vikramarka
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced several significant initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and supporting marginalized communities in Telangana. Addressing the public, he outlined plans to provide financial aid and enhance connectivity across the state.
The government will provide ₹12,000 to each family without land, offering a crucial lifeline to economically disadvantaged households. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the livelihoods of marginalized families.
In a major infrastructure push, the state is set to construct airports in four locations: Kothagudem, Ramagundam, Adilabad, and Warangal. These airports aim to improve regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth in these areas, making Telangana a hub for air travel.
Additionally, a Regional Ring Road will be developed, connecting all districts of Telangana. This project is expected to enhance road connectivity, reduce travel times, and promote regional development.