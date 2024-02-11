Live
Just In
10 families from 36th Ward Kothapet of Dharmavaram joins Jana Sena
In the presence of Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy, 10 families from 36th Ward Kothapet of Dharmavaram town joined the Janasena Party after being impressed by Mr. Pawan Kalyan's ideas.
The individuals who joined include Sheikh Mahbub Basha, Devarakonda Sambasiva, Sheikh Chand Bhasha, Devarakonda Kashi, Boya Nagesh, Vasantham Nagesh, Dasari Kiran, and others. State General Secretary Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy thanked everyone who joined the party and assured that he will support the workers and stand by them in times of danger.
He also emphasized that every worker should contribute like a soldier in building the Janasena Party from the village to the district level. State Chief Secretary of the Fisheries Development Department, Besta Srinivasulu, Mandal Vice President Gotluru Jeevi, Executive Committee members Peruru Srinivasulu, Bandla Chandrasekhar, and others also participated in the program.