Trailblazing Yakshagana Artiste Leelavathi Baipaditthaya No More
Mangaluru: Leelavathi Baipaditthaya, a trailblazing figure in the Yakshagana art form and recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava and Yakshagana Academy...
Mangaluru: Leelavathi Baipaditthaya, a trailblazing figure in the Yakshagana art form and recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava and Yakshagana Academy awards, breathed her last on Saturday evening at her home in Bajpe, Mangaluru. She was 78 and had been ailing due to age-related health issues.
Leelavathi was born on May 23, 1947, in Madhur, Kasaragod, and overcame significant personal hardships to become a pioneering Yakshagana artiste. Widowed at a young age, her mother relocated the family to her maternal uncle's home, where Leelavathi was introduced to traditional temple dance forms. Her uncle, Ramakrishna Bhat, a temple dancer, proved influential in fostering her love for the performing arts.
Married to the accomplished percussionist Harinarayana Baipaditthaya, she rose to prominence in the Tenkutittu style of Yakshagana, an elaborate folk theatre form from coastal Karnataka. Known for her melodious Bhagavatike, she became the first woman to establish herself as a professional Bhagavatike artist.
Leelavathi's association with the Aladangadi Yakshagana troupe under Aruva Narayana Shetty brought her widespread acclaim. Her ability to recite Yakshagana poetry and engage audiences made her performances legendary, with fans attending shows primarily to hear her compositions.
She cemented her legacy through performances with other notable troupes such as Kumbale, Bappanadu, Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, and Talakala, becoming an icon in Yakshagana.
Her passing marks the end of an era in the traditional performing arts of Karnataka, say the Yakshagana enthusiasts of the coastal Karnataka