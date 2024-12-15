Portraits of National Leaders to be Unveiled in Karnataka Assembly Hall

Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly is set to unveil oil portraits of India’s first President Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad, first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Monday. This initiative, spearheaded by Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, is aimed at paying tribute to the country’s great leaders while enhancing the Assembly’s historic significance.

Event Details:

The unveiling ceremony will take place on December 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Belagavi District Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and other legislators expected to attend.

Honouring Pioneers:

The event will commemorate the contributions of these eminent leaders:

Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad: India’s first President, who played a pivotal role as the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, serving the nation with distinction for 12 years.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: Known as the architect of modern India, Nehru introduced five-year plans, advanced scientific and technological development, and made significant contributions to the country’s educational infrastructure.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad: A staunch nationalist and India’s first Education Minister, Azad worked tirelessly to promote communal harmony and strengthen the foundation of Indian education.

Indira Gandhi: India’s first female Prime Minister, Gandhi implemented land reforms, nationalised banks, led the country during the Bangladesh Liberation War, and introduced policies aimed at alleviating poverty.

New Portraits for Existing Leaders:

Alongside the new additions, updated oil portraits of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Swami Vivekananda will replace their older depictions. The decision to replace these addressed concerns regarding the visibility and quality of the existing portraits.

This initiative by Speaker U.T. Khader has come up for appreciation from even the opposition members.