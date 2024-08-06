100 Canteens to Open Across 33 Municipalities on August 15, Says Minister Narayana

In an important announcement, Municipal Administration Minister Narayana revealed that the state will launch 100 canteens on August 15, with the initiative spanning across 33 municipalities. During a video conference with municipal commissioners, the minister emphasized the need for dedicated attention to the establishment and operational readiness of the canteens in the upcoming week.

Minister Narayana called for close coordination among officials tasked with setting up the kitchens in the designated canteen buildings. The meeting included key municipal figures such as Municipal Department Special Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal and Director Hari Narayanan.

In addition to the canteen initiatives, the ministers conveyed urgent instructions regarding the removal of silt from drains, highlighting the importance of completing these maintenance works swiftly to ensure efficient municipal services. The timely construction of canteen buildings in various locations was also discussed to ensure a smooth launch on the targeted date.