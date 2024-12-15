Live
- BJP questions Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance over Aaditya Thackeray's Savarkar-Nehru remark
- Maha Oppn to boycott customary CM tea meet, cites rising farmers' distress, atrocities against Dalits
- Mikheil Kavelashvili is new Georgian President
- He makes things look easy: Smith on 241-run partnership with Head
- Decline in TB cases & deaths in India ‘remarkable’, shows ‘political commitment’, says former WHO Director
- PKL 11: Delhi dedicates win over Haryana to ‘junior express’
- Cyclone kills 14 in French territory Mayotte
- 3rd Test: Head, Smith centuries flatten India on Day 2
- AAP Announces Final Candidate List For 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi
- Bangladesh unrest has delayed execution of some vital projects: Tripura CM
Tributes Paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on His Death Anniversary at CM Revanth Reddy's Residence
On the occasion of the death anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of the great leader at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Along with the Chief Minister, several prominent leaders and officials participated in honoring Patel's legacy.
Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, and Chief Minister's Advisor V. Narendra Reddy were among those who paid their respects. The ceremony was a reminder of Sardar Patel's contributions to the unity and integration of India, emphasizing his role in shaping the nation’s history.
