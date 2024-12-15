Tributes Paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on His Death Anniversary at CM Revanth Reddy's Residence

On the occasion of the death anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of the great leader at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Along with the Chief Minister, several prominent leaders and officials participated in honoring Patel's legacy.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, and Chief Minister's Advisor V. Narendra Reddy were among those who paid their respects. The ceremony was a reminder of Sardar Patel's contributions to the unity and integration of India, emphasizing his role in shaping the nation’s history.