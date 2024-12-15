CM Chandrababu announces establishment of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu today announced the establishment of the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, a moment he described as a point of pride for all Telugu people. The announcement was made during a program at Tummalapalle Kalakshetra in Vijayawada, held in conjunction with the 72nd death anniversary of Potti Sriramulu.

Paying tribute to the revered leader, CM Naidu emphasized the significance of Potti Sriramulu's struggle for a separate state for Telugu speakers, recalling his 58-day fast that ultimately led to the formation of Andhra Pradesh. "We all identify as Telugu people because of Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice," Naidu stated, highlighting his dedication to the Telugu nation.

The Chief Minister expressed sadness over the lack of support Potti Sriramulu received during his sacrifice, lamenting that "four people did not come to carry his yoke." Nevertheless, Naidu praised Sriramulu's relentless pursuit of justice for the Telugu people, underscoring his unyielding spirit in the face of adversity.

Drawing parallels with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose death anniversary coincides with today’s events, Naidu hailed Patel's efforts in uniting the country, referring to him as a "man of iron."

In his address, Naidu spoke on various governance initiatives, promising to implement "WhatsApp governance" aimed at addressing citizens' concerns through streamlined communication. He highlighted the government’s financial support to farmers, announcing that Rs. 1,650 crore would be disbursed to those in arrears after receiving grain.

Furthermore, Naidu committed to robust development efforts across the state, allocating a budget of Rs 4,000 crore to projects in every village, and reaffirming the completion of the Polavaram project, which had been affected by floods.

Touching on the challenges the state has faced, the Chief Minister lamented the lack of attention from past rulers, claiming they left the current administration with heavy debts and a struggle for funds. He described the previous leadership as "thieves," vowing to seek new avenues for financial support to enhance governance and development in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu concluded by appealing for public cooperation, emphasizing the government's dedication to exemplary governance centered on development and welfare.