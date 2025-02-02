₹102.89 cr distributed to 2.39L pensioners in Kurnool dist

Kurnool : Under NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, Rs 102.89 crore is being distributed to 2,39,332 eligible pensioners in Kurnool district for February month, according to district Collector P Ranjith Basha.

On Saturday morning, the Collector personally visited pensioners’ houses in Karivemula village, Devanakonda mandal, and handed over pension amounts. The recipients include Gurram Kiran and Giridhar (kidney disease patients), Rajagopal (disability pension), Ranganna (old age pension), and Jayamma (widow pension).

During the visit, the Collector interacted with Gurram Kiran and Giridhar, inquiring about their health and treatment details. Both Kiran and Giridhar said that they were receiving treatment at Gauri Gopal Hospital, undergoing dialysis three to four times a week, and benefitting from Aarogyasri services.

Similarly, while handing over pensions to Rajagopal and Jayamma, Ranjith Basha asked whether they were receiving their pensions on time on the 1st of every month.

Later, the Collector interacted with Karivemula village sarpanch Srinivasulu and discussed agriculture-related issues in the village. He inquired about the main crops cultivated in the area, challenges faced by farmers. The sarpanch brought various pending developmental issues, including, incomplete construction of the village secretariat building, the need for a 1 lakh-litre capacity overhead water tank, requirement for CC roads in newly developed colonies, to the Collector’s attention. Responding to his request, the Collector assured that necessary steps would be taken to address these issues.

Pathikonda RDO Bharat Naik, DRDA PD Shiva Nagalila, and other officials accompanied Collector Ranjith.