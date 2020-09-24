1,040 schools developed under Naadu-Nedu in Kadapa

Kadapa: District Collector Ch Harikiran has directed the officials to complete Naadu- Nedu works in the government schools selected under first phase in the district.

The collector along with joint collector Saikanth Varma conducted surprise inspection over ongoing works at ZP boys high school in Lakkireddypalle, Kasturibha girls school in Nagulagatlapalle, Model School in Chitluru village of Ramapuram mandal on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he inspected class rooms, paintings, green boards, electrification, toilets, bathrooms, books and bags being distributed to students under Jaganna Vidyakanuka and expressed satisfaction over it.

Asserting the government is committed to promotion of quality education in the government schools, the collector said as many as 1,040 schools were developed under Manabadi Naadu-Nedu concept by September-end under first phase in the district. Apart from it, 32 schools have been developed as ideal schools through District Mineral Development Funds.

