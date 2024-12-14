Chandrababu supports One Nation, One Election System, says elections in 2029

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his support for the "one nation, one election" system, asserting that even if the Jamili model comes into effect, elections will only be held in 2029. Naidu emphasized the necessity of stability in governance, claiming that the YSRCP's leaders have lost credibility among the public and are resorting to theatrical antics to maintain their relevance.

"The YSRCP is saying whatever it takes to survive. The people are laughing at the dramas played by this party," Naidu remarked. He highlighted the ongoing stable governance in Andhra Pradesh and urged citizens to engage with the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document.

Naidu stressed the importance of disseminating the Vision 2047 document to the public, particularly in educational institutions such as universities, colleges, and schools. He pointed out the need for the current generation to be aware of the implementation of Vision 2020 and how it has led to revolutionary changes in the state.

"The Vision 2047 document cannot be sidelined for a single day. It is crucial that everyone participates in efforts to curate a brighter future for the next generation," he stated. Naidu also assured that elections for irrigation associations, cooperatives, and other local bodies will proceed as per the schedule.

With a focus on the future, Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to creating a better Andhra Pradesh for tomorrow's generation through comprehensive plans laid out in the Vision 2047 initiative.