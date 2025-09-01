1,052nd Avatar Mahotsavam of Sri Tirumala Nambi celebrated

Tirumala: The1,052nd Avatar Mahotsavam of the renowned Sri Vaishnava Acharya, Sri Tirumala Nambi, was celebrated with grandeur on Sunday at the Sri Tirumala Nambi temple located in the South Mada Street, Tirumala.

As part of the celebrations, 16 eminent scholars delivered discourses on the life and contributions of Sri Tirumala Nambi at the temple premises. It was recalled that Sri Tirumala Nambi, the maternal uncle and revered mentor of Bhagavad Sri Ramanujacharya and one of the foremost devotees of Lord Venkateswara, introduced the Theertha kainkaryam to the Sri Venkateswara.

Renowned as an Acharya Purusha, Sri Tirumala Nambi rendered special service to Sri Venkateswara by bringing the sacred waters for the Abhishekam.

The event was attended by Hindu Dharmic Projects Program Officer Rajagopal, along with other scholars, priests, and TTD officials.