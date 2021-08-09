108, 104 ambulance teams meet Prakasam SP Malika Garg

Ongole: The senior management members of the 108 and 104 teams in the Prakasam district met SP Malika Garg here on Sunday and explained the emergency medical services being rendered through them.

The zonal manager of Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services, Hemantha Kumar Bhattu led the delegation and explained to her about the services rendered by '108 Ambulances' in the district last year. He informed that they deployed dedicated 108 Ambulances during the Covid first and second waves in the district. He also explained about the types of the services rendered by 108 Ambulances including road traffic accident cases, pregnancy cases, suicide and poison cases, animal bites, etc. There are 59 ambulances deployed for rendering emergency services in the district.

Hemanth also explained that apart from the services rendered by the 108 ambulances, they are operating '104 Mobile Medical Clinics' (MMCs) in the district. There is one MMC in each of the 56 mandals in the district and serving non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes etc and communicable diseases, along with the antenatal check-ups for pregnant women. He explained that the 104 MMCs delivers the medicines to the needed as advised by the physician available in the vehicle.

The district manager of 108 services, S Vijaya Kumar, district manager of 104 services P Siva Rakesh, biomedical engineer Pulla Reddy also participated in the meeting.