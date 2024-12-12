Village that gave land for Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, a picture of apathy

Belagavi: Bastawad village in Belagavi district, known for providing land for the prestigious Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, remains neglected when it comes to addressing the basic needs of its residents. While major state issues are debated at the Vidhana Soudha, the challenges faced by the village’s children and residents are left unheard.

The village, with a population of around 7,000, has a government school offering education only up to the 7th grade. To continue their studies, students must travel to nearby villages such as Halaga (2 km), K.K. Koppa (10 km), Mastamaradi (8 km), or even to Belgaum city, which is 12 km away.

The Government Kannada Higher Primary School in Bastawad has 307 students from grades 1 to 7, while the Marathi school has 160 students. Once they complete 7th grade, students face significant hurdles in accessing secondary education.

Speaking to reporters , SDMC president Shreyans Kamal said, “We don’t have a high school here. Students must travel to other villages or Belgaum for their education. We have submitted requests twice to Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar to set up a high school in Bastawad. The government needs to address this urgent issue.”

The villagers, primarily from lower and middle-income groups, also demand the reopening of the closed primary health centre to address healthcare needs locally. Additionally, residents expressed frustration over unmet promises, including government jobs for families who gave land for Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and the provision of drinking water from the Hidkal Reservoir to Halaga and Bastawad villages.

Sheela Patil, an assistant teacher, highlighted the plight of students: “There are 53 students in the 7th grade. For high school, they must travel long distances. Establishing a high school in Bastawad will significantly benefit the children.”

As the winter session of the legislature begins, villagers urge leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah, to address their pressing issues. “While the leaders discuss state-wide problems at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, they should also pay attention to the struggles of the village right next door,” they emphasized. The villagers hope their appeals for education, healthcare, and drinking water will finally gain attention and lead to tangible improvements in their quality of life.