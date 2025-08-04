10th anniv celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama begin

Tirupati: The 3-day 10th anniversary celebrations of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Tirupati began on Sunday with spiritual fervour. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Swami Sukritananda (Tirupati Ashrama Secretary), Swami Hrudananda (Nellore Ashrama Secretary), and Gangavaram Sridevi, President of the Telugu Bhashodyama Samiti. Vedic chants by the monks set a devotional tone.

Swami Sukritananda spoke about the Mission’s goal of imparting spiritual knowledge and recalled the establishment of the Tirupati branch in 1995, crediting Lord Venkateswara for the opportunity to serve. He underlined the eternal nature of the soul and highlighted the teachings of Holy Mother Sarada.