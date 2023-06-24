11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner

Anantapur/ Puttaparthi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme in a virtual mode. District collector Gauthami participated in the event online from the collector’s office.

The programme launched in 15,004 village panchayats in the state is aimed at giving certificates in a hassle-free manner including caste, birth and death certificates etc at the doorstep of people. Village volunteers and other revenue personnel will for the next one month go door to door to collect requisitions from people and organise camps at the mandal level to disburse the certificates.

The meeting was attended by joint collector Kethan Garg, Mayor Vaseem, ZP chairperson Girijamma, ADCC bank chairman Likitha and others.

Meanwhile in Sathya Sai district, collector P Arun Babu participated in the virtual meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aimed at launching the Jagananna Suraksha programme.

Joint collector Chethan, DRO Kondaiah and trainee collector Madhulatha, municipal chairman Obulapathi and Puda vice-chairman Lakshmi Narasamma and others participated.