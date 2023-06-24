Live
- 11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner
- Telangana Universities Contract Assistant Profs protest at Education minister’s house
- Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal in ‘King Of Kotha’ is refreshingly intense
- Google to launch global fintech operations centre in GIFT City: Sundar Pichai
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 June 2023
- 2 folk goddess temples to be developed with SRIVANI funds
11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme in a virtual mode. District collector Gauthami participated in the event online from the collector’s office.
Anantapur/ Puttaparthi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme in a virtual mode. District collector Gauthami participated in the event online from the collector’s office.
The programme launched in 15,004 village panchayats in the state is aimed at giving certificates in a hassle-free manner including caste, birth and death certificates etc at the doorstep of people. Village volunteers and other revenue personnel will for the next one month go door to door to collect requisitions from people and organise camps at the mandal level to disburse the certificates.
The meeting was attended by joint collector Kethan Garg, Mayor Vaseem, ZP chairperson Girijamma, ADCC bank chairman Likitha and others.
Meanwhile in Sathya Sai district, collector P Arun Babu participated in the virtual meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aimed at launching the Jagananna Suraksha programme.
Joint collector Chethan, DRO Kondaiah and trainee collector Madhulatha, municipal chairman Obulapathi and Puda vice-chairman Lakshmi Narasamma and others participated.