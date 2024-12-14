‘Get Set, Grow Summit 2024’ Focuses on Digital Detox for Families

Bengaluru: The second edition of the Get Set, Grow Summit 2024, hosted by Happiest Health, spotlighted the theme of “Digital Detox” to encourage gadget-free moments for children aged 5 to 12 years and foster quality screen-free family time.

The event featured interactive workshops, expert talks, and engaging activities aimed at enhancing family bonds, promoting mental wellness, and educating participants on nutrition and physical health. Over 500 attendees participated in sessions designed to help families balance technology use with meaningful, tech-free moments.

Unveiling the summit, Anindya Chowdhury, CEO of Happiest Health, emphasized the importance of being present in the moment without digital distractions. He remarked, “In today’s fast-paced world, carving out moments of togetherness is crucial. This summit highlights how small, mindful changes can make a profound difference in strengthening family bonds and fostering well-being.”

A panel discussion on “Digital Detox: Challenges and Way Forward” featured doctors and experts sharing insights into the effects of excessive screen time and strategies to promote healthier habits. Dr Santosh Kumar, Senior Consultant at Motherhood Hospitals, stressed the importance of parent-child communication to counteract the effects of gadgets on social and emotional development. He recommended modelling healthy behaviour and engaging children in storytelling, the arts, and meaningful interactions.

Dr Arvind Shenoi, Clinical Director at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, highlighted the need for parents to regulate screen time to ensure children prioritise real-world interactions and sufficient sleep. Dr Sowmya R, Senior Consultant at Sankara Eye Hospital, warned of the eye health risks of prolonged screen exposure in young children and urged parents to encourage outdoor activities and monitor signs like squinting or headaches.

The summit also featured a range of activities designed to engage children and parents. Workshops highlighted the importance of nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness through cooking classes, yoga sessions, and art projects. Family activity zones offered enjoyable and educational experiences for parents and kids. Competitions and challenges promoted teamwork, creativity, and healthy competition among families.