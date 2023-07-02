11 certificates to be issued under Jagananna Suraksha programme

Tirupati: The month-long Jagananna Suraksha began in the pilgrim on Saturday with the officials presenting the certificates to the eligible poor to facilitate them avail government welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that in the month-long programme, special efforts will be made to identify those, who were though eligible, not availed any government scheme, for providing them the required documents to facilitate them avail government benefits. The programme also envisages issuing of 11 certificates free of cost, at the doorsteps to applicants avoiding them going after government offices, they explained.

The certificates that will be issued free of cost to applicants include caste, residence, income certificate, birth and death, new ration card, changes in ration card details, tenant certificate and land details.

They appealed to public to utilise the month-long campaign to get all required certificates and also to become beneficiaries of government welfare schemes through the volunteers who will personally contact all the houses allotted. Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the administration to the doorsteps of people through the volunteers system and now launched Suraksha to see that no eligible person left out from availing the benefit of the government schemes.

RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy said that it is the responsibility of the volunteers to identify those who are eligible and unable to receive Navaratnalu schemes and ensure that they will get the benefits of schemes.

Tahsildar Ramana, Corporators Laddu Bhaskar Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shekar Reddy, Punitha, Narayana, Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Narasimhachari, Munirami Reddy, DFO Srinivasa Rao, DEs Vijay Kumar Reddy and Gomathi were present.