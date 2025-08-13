1.1-km long tricolour display marks patriotism drive

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has appealed to the public to hoist the national flag at every household as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to express patriotism and national pride.

On Tuesday morning, he inaugurated a 1.1-kilometre-long Tricolour display organised from St. Joseph’s College on Sunkesula Road to Konda Reddy Fort, with the participation of 2,800 students.

The event was jointly organised by Global Township Managing Director Khaja Malik, the college management, staff, and students, with the Collector stating that such initiatives instills a spirit of patriotism and national unity among citizens.

He noted that while Gujarat had earlier displayed the country’s longest national flag, Kurnool has now showcased a longer 1.1-km flag, securing recognition from World Records India. A representative from the organisation was present to document the achievement.

The display also featured young children, some as young as three, dressed as Bharat Mata and prominent freedom fighters including Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Swami Vivekananda, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, captivating the audience.

During the programme, NCC cadets presented a guard of honour to the District Collector. District Education Officer Samuel Paul, Khaja Malik, World Records India representative Pawan Solanki, St. Joseph’s College Dean (Administration) Saurilu Reddy, Principal Shanta, faculty members, NCC cadets, and hundreds of students took part in the historic Tricolour march, which was widely appreciated by the public.