11 Maoists surrender before SP

Paderu (Asr District) : In a significant development, 11 militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Galikonda Area Committee voluntarily surrendered before the district police, marking a major step toward peace and reintegration into mainstream society.

The surrender took place in the presence of Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar. Additional SP (Admin) K Dheeraj and ASP of Chinthapalli sub-division Navajyothi Mishra.

These individuals, previously involved in multiple offences across Veeravaram, Nallabilli, Pedda Agraharam, Chinna Agraharam and other interior areas of GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals, chose to abandon their association with the Maoist movement.

According to police sources, the outdated ideology of the Maoist party, combined with the positive impact of development programmes under Community Policing, played a key role in their decision. Initiatives such as Spoorti, Prerna, Nirman, and Saral have provided employment opportunities for tribal youth, besides medical camps, and awareness programmes like Jagruti.

Additionally, infrastructure projects, including the installation of 75 cell towers in remote areas and road connectivity to villages like Kumkumpudi and Chinna Agraharam, have facilitated better access to hospitals, markets, schools and colleges, further inspiring the surrendered individuals to embrace change.

SP Amit Bardar urged other Maoist cadres to take advantage of government welfare schemes and reintegrate into society to support their families. He assured that all concessions and rehabilitation benefits due to the surrendered Maoists would be provided promptly.

The police department has also extended an open invitation to any Maoists willing to surrender, assuring them of safety and support. Those interested can do so voluntarily through their relatives, local police stations or by directly contacting senior district police officials. Authorities said that a total of 11 criminal cases were registered against the surrendered militia members, and their rehabilitation process will be initiated as per government policies.