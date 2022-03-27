12 injured and two critical as a Tempo vehicle collides with tractor in Chittoor

Another road accident took place in Chittoor district where a group of people traveling in a Tempo Traveler for an engagement was involved in an accident as it collided with tractor. The incident took place at Mungilipattu in Chandragiri mandal. The Tempo Traveler overturned into a crop field after being hit hard by a tractor leaving more than 12 people were injured in the crash. The injured were rushed to RUIA Hospital in Tirupati in a 108 vehicle. The situation of the driver as well as another seems to be critical.



The accident took place while the tempo was on its way from Tirupati to Damala pond for an engagement. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident. The cause of the accident was yet to be known whe a case was registered and an inquiry was started.

It is known that eight people including a child, were killed when a bus plunged into a valley at Bhakarapet Ghat Road in Chittoor district on Saturday night. The elders decided to marry a young man named Venu from Rajendranagar in Dharmavaram to a young woman from Narayanavanam area of ​​Chittoor district. The engagement was arranged in Thiruchanur on Sunday morning. In this background, a private bus with 63 people left Dharmavaram at 3.30 pm. On the way to Bhakarapeta Ghat, the bus derailed at a steep curve at Donakoti Gangama and plunged into a valley on the right leaving eight people died in the accident.