SP T Srinivas Rao Plants Saplinngs

Gadwal: District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, emphasized the importance of planting and caring for green plants to ensure climate balance and environmental protection, ultimately providing a better future for the future generations. He made these remarks during a grand Vanamahotsavam program on Friday, where he, along with other police officials, planted saplings at the district police office premises.

SP Srinivasa Rao highlighted that everyone should take responsibility for planting and maintaining saplings. He stated that the district police officers would lead the Vanamahotsavam program, ensuring the planting of prescribed saplings in each police station area. A total of 605 saplings were planted during this event.

Additional District SP Mr. K. Guna Shekhar, D.Sc Satyanarayana, Office A.O. Satish Kumar, Reserve Inspectors Venkatesh and Harif, Superintendent Naeem, Town SI Srinivas, Rural SI Parvatalu, SI Rajitha, G. Rajitha, R. SSIs Vijay Bhaskar, Chandra Kant, and other police personnel also participated in the program.