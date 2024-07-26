All Party Committee Visit Pedda Vagu Bridge Construction in Ieeja Municipality

Gadwal: Ieeja Municipality, July 26, 2024 – The all-party leaders of Ieeja Municipality made a significant visit to the ongoing construction of the Pedda Vagu bridge, a critical infrastructure project connecting the old bus stand to the new bus stand. The bridge, essential for local transportation, has faced delays, causing frustration among the residents.

The leaders expressed their concern over the sluggish progress, attributing it to the negligence of officials and political leaders. They highlighted that the bridge construction had come to a standstill for several days. However, the recent intervention by the all-party leaders has revived the project.

The visiting leaders sternly warned the officials to expedite the construction. They emphasized that if immediate measures are not taken to ensure the bridge's timely completion, they would organize continuous agitations until the project is finished.

The visit was led by Conveners Chakali Anjaneyulu and Nager Doddi Venkat Ramudu, with participation from Vice President M. Veeresh, General Secretary Anjaneyulu, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Medical Thirumal Reddy, DMD Taher, Krishna, and other prominent all-party leaders. The leaders gathered early in the morning to inspect the site and address the concerns of the local community.

This decisive move by the all-party leaders underscores the importance of the Pedda Vagu bridge for the people of Ieeja Municipality and their commitment to seeing the project through to completion.