1.2 lakh houses being constructed in Guntur

Guntur : Special Chief Secretary, Housing, Ward Secretariats and Development Ajay Jain directed the officials to complete the construction of houses under Navaratnalu within the stipulated time.

Along with district Collector Vivek Yadav he conducted a meeting with officials at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, Anupama Anjali, Rajakumari, K Sridhar Reddy, Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Aggarwal were present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that during the first phase construction of about 15,60,000 houses was started. About 1.22 lakh houses being constructed in Guntur district and directed to complete the construction by December this year.

He instructed the officials to take steps to complete the houses construction at 586 layouts and take steps for water supply for the construction of houses and electrification works.

He said the government is extending a financial assistance of Rs1.8lakh to each beneficiary for the construction of the house. He urged the beneficiaries to avail the facilities provided by the government and construct the houses. An additional financial assistance will be extended to the SHGs women constructing the houses under this scheme.

District Collector Vivek Yadav explained the steps taken by the district administration for the construction of houses and added that the officials are working in coordination.

District Housing Department in-charge Basavaiah, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha, DRDA Project Director Anand Naik and Guntur RDO Bhaskar Reddy were present.