Odisha BJP chief to be elected in January

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJP in Odisha will get its new president in January next year, party’s State in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said on Thursday. The organisational elections of the BJP have already started in Odisha and 40,000 booth committees have been formed, he said.

"The election to the post of the State BJP chief will be held after polls at the district levels...The party’s 'Mandal' (local) elections are underway. It will be followed by polls at district levels. The election for the party president will be held in the first week of January,"Tomar said.

The BJP is a democratic party and the State party president will be elected through a democratic process, Tomar said, adding that an ordinary worker can also become president.

Current Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, who took charge of the post from Samir Mohanty in 2023, has been credited for the party’s phenomenal performance in the 2024 elections.