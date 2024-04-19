12 nominations filed on Day-1

Vizianagaram: Twelve12 nominations for the both Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies were filed on the first day of the schedule released for nominations on Thursday. Ten papers were received for MLA seats and two papers for MP constituencies by the election staff.



As per the norms, only five persons including the candidate are allowed into the returning officer’s chamber and all the RO offices are equipped with closed circuit cameras. Colllector S Nagalakshmi, who is also the returning officer for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency received nominations from S Acchiyya Naidu of Samajwadi Party and S Srinivasa Rao of Yuga Tulasi Party.

Similarly, K Kartheek, joint collector and returning officer for Vizianagaram Assembly constituency has received papers from P Karunakar (Samajwadi Party) and M Srinivas as independent.

Only one candidate from YSRCP has filed papers on day one. B Appala Naidu, MLA of Nellimarla has filed three sets of papers at Nellimarla and his wife Padmavathi filed two sets of nominations. M Venkata Ramana filed papers as independent at Bobbili and in S Kota, KL Ramakoti (independent) Y. Venkata Rao (National Jana Sena Party) filed papers. None has submitted nominations in Gajapathinagaran, Cheepurupalli and Rajam constituencies.