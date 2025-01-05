Live
12 red sanders logs seized; 1 smuggler arrested
Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) police seized 12 red sanders logs in Seshachalam forest area and arrested one person. Acting on a special operation directive by Task Force in-charge and Tirupati District SP L Subba Rayudu, the team, led by Task Force SP P Srinivas, conducted combing operations in the forest on Friday night. The operation involved DSPs G Bali Reddy, V Srinivasa Reddy and MD Shareef under the guidance of RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSI Vishnu Vardhan Kumar.
During the operation, the team spotted a suspicious individual on Saturday morning. When he attempted to flee, he was apprehended. Upon interrogation, the individual revealed the location of a hidden dump containing 12 red sanders logs. The arrested person was identified as a resident of Tamil Nadu. Both the accused and the seized logs were taken to Tirupati Task Force police station. CI Suresh Kumar registered a case and has initiated further investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest the presence of more smugglers in the forest. Special teams have been deployed to track them down and continue the search operations.