12-yr-old brain-dead girl’s organs donated

Vizianagaram : The parents of a girl who has been declared brain dead have tearfully agreed to donate her organs, hoping to give new life to others. This heart warming incident took place in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

A resident of Marupaka village in Gantyada mandal G Venkata Ramana travelled to the hilltop Venkateswara Swamy temple in DK Parvhi village with his wife and their 12-year-old daughter Pallavi on their motorcycle.

Unfortunately, while returning from the hilltop, the motorcycle lost control on a steep descent, causing the trio to tumble into a valley.

Locals rescued them and rushed them to the hospital. While the father and mother sustained serious injuries, they remained conscious.

However, doctors declared their daughter Pallavi brain-dead. The Jeevan Daan Society approached the grieving parents and persuaded them to donate her organs, which could save four lives.

They agreed to donate her eyes, heart, and kidneys. SP Vakul Jindal arranged a green channel to facilitate the swift transfer of the organs to Visakhapatnam airport.

As the organs were being prepared for transfer, the streets and hospital echoed with the slogans of ‘Pallavi Amar Rahe. Locals and others applauded the parents for their generous decision to donate their daughter’s organs, allowing her to give new life to others.