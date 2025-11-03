120-yr old Hathiramji Mutt to rise again in old glory

TIRUPATI: The controversy over the alleged demolition of the 120-year-old Hathiramji Mutt building on Gandhi Road has been laid to rest, with District Collector Dr S Venkateswar announcing that the structure will be reconstructed in its traditional architectural style rather than being razed. Clarifying widespread rumours, the Collector said that only the severely damaged portions of the mutt would be rebuilt.

“There is no plan to demolish the entire building. The mutt will be reconstructed in its old style using lime mortar, wood, and bricks without cement or concrete,” he said. Addressing the concerns, the Collector assured that facilities for Banjara devotees would be prioritised and that shop spaces for traders within the premises would be retained after reconstruction.

Dr Venkateswar also convened a review meeting on Saturday attended by Tirupati MLA Aarani Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner and in-charge Joint Collector N Mourya, and members of the Hathiramji Mutt Committee to discuss and allay the concerns of the stakeholders in this regard. Officials were directed to prepare detailed reconstruction proposals and submit them to the government for approval.

The decision followed weeks of controversy after reports suggested that the mutt, which had fallen into disrepair, would be demolished. The heritage building, constructed more than a century ago, once served as a resting place for devotees, monks, and sadhus, later housing the Endowments Office and a court. In recent decades, parts of it had been rented out to shops, while poor maintenance left the structure unstable.

During the previous YSRCP government, the Tirupati Municipal Corporation had issued notices to the mutt management, citing safety concerns. A proposal to demolish it was later withdrawn after protests from devotees and heritage groups. The issue resurfaced recently when a retired employee brought the matter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s notice, prompting a technical inspection.

Experts from IIT Tirupati and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, including Directors Prasanna Kumar and RNS Murthy, examined the structure and confirmed that the northern wing, corridors, and roof had suffered severe structural damage. They recommended reconstruction using traditional ‘Madras terrace roofing technology’ to retain its original character.

Following the Collector’s clarification, the administration has confirmed that the Hathiramji Mutt will be restored rather than demolished, bringing an end to the long-running dispute and ensuring that the historic site continues to stand as part of Tirupati’s spiritual and cultural legacy. Meanwhile, speaking to the media here on Sunday, municipal corporator K Narasimhachari thanked the government for its decision to reconstruct the dilapidated Hathiramji Mutt building using traditional methods ensuring its structural integrity and cultural authenticity. Along with other leaders, he displayed ‘Thank You CM Sir’ posters on this occasion.