13-yr-old Mahirama pens English novel

Rajamahendravaram: Challa Mahirama, a 13-year-old girl has set a new record by writing an intriguing English fiction novel titled “Ruby’s Bluestream and the Bond of Fire.” The story, centred on nature and the five elements, features children as protagonists. This was announced by Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU).

On Thursday, VC Prasanna Sree unveiled Mahirama’s book at a ceremony held at Adikavi Nannaya University.

She felicitated and congratulated Mahirama on her remarkable achievement at such a young age. The Vice-Chancellor praised the novel, noting its captivating narrative and tight plot, especially considering Mahirama is the granddaughter of the renowned physician Dr Challa Venkata Subbaraya Sastry (CVS Sastry) from Rajamahendravaram.

Mahirama, daughter of Dr CVS Sastry’s son Roshan Krishna and Venkata Sai Sudha, lived in America until she was six years old. She is currently studying in the 9th standard in Hyderabad due to her father’s employment. The VC highlighted that while many children of her age are engrossed in mobile phones, Mahirama embarked on her writing journey from the age of eight, which is truly exceptional.

Mahirama’s unique writing style and creation of her own vocabulary are distinctive features of her work, the VC added. Beyond writing, Mahirama is also a multifaceted talent, having received 4th grade training in Carnatic vocal music, and excelling in keyboard, painting, and songwriting.

She urged today’s students to draw inspiration from Challa Mahirama and strive towards achieving high goals with good character.

Speaking at the event, Mahirama stated that through her novel, she attempted to convey the human connection with nature, the consequences of acting against it, and the real goal of human life. She expressed her deep affection for nature, which motivates her to write novels with a sense of empathy. Mahirama also mentioned that Gandham Pavana, residing in London, designed the appealing cover page for her novel. She expressed her immense joy that Prof S Prasanna Sree, who has developed scripts for 19 tribal languages, unveiled her book.

Mahirama’s mother Challa Sai Sudha, her maternal grandparents Gopalamma and AVS Raju, Spruha Alumni Association President Sunkara Nagendra Kishore, along with university officials and faculty members were present.