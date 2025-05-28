1,300 prisoners participate in ‘Yogandhra’ at Central Jail

Rajamahendravaram: Amid the serene setting of centuries-old trees, Dutch-era historical structures, and lush gardens, the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail played host to the state-level ‘Yogandhra’ event on Tuesday morning. Bathed in the golden rays of the rising sun, the yoga programme saw the participation of over 1,500 individuals, including 1,300 inmates. Guinness World Record holder KLV Sridhar Reddy led the yoga session, guiding participants through various asanas.

Notably, Karthik Ramachandra Reddy, a Class 9 student from SKVT Government School, demonstrated advanced yoga postures like Gandabherundasana, Urdhva Kukkutasana, Brahmastrasana, Kailasasana, Malayasana, and Sugrivasana. Speaking on the occasion, Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced a special cine celebrities’ yoga session will be held in Tirupati on June 15. He said that a record was set in Surat, Gujarat, where 1.23 lakh people participated in yoga, and expressed the AP’s ambition to surpass that by organising a mega yoga event with five lakh participants in Visakhapatnam.

District collector P Prasanthi emphasised that yoga should be practiced regularly and voluntarily, as it contributes significantly to physical and mental well-being. The jail’s Superintendent S Rahul showcased various products made by inmates, including furniture, bed sheets. He mentioned that some of these items are being supplied to other prisons across the state. Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna, MLC Somu Veerraju, Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, Additional SP Ramesh Babu, District Revenue Officer T Sitarama Murthy and others participated in this Yoga session.