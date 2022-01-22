14 Covid care centres set up to tackle virus in Kurnool

Kurnool: The Kurnool district has registered 961 cases in a single day. In addition to 961 cases, the district has more than 3,000 active cases and reported 854 deaths so far. In view of surge in Covid cases in the district, the district administration has been taking preventive measures on a war footing to tackle the deadly virus.

District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the officials concerned to set up 14 Covid care centres and also appointed 14 nodal officers. The collector, addressing a meeting here on Friday, said that 14 Covid care centres have been sanctioned with 3,600 beds to the Covid infected patients. Deputy Director of Social Welfare Office S Pratap Suryanarayana has been appointed as nodal officer to all Covid care centres. He said the government would provide all assistance to overcome the corona cases. All steps are being taken to facilitate food, drinking water, beds and others at the CCCs. A Covid care centre with 1000 beds capacity is being arranged at Kurnool Tidco centre.

P Venkata Lakshmamma, district BC welfare officer, has been appointed as nodal officer. For information, he appealed to people to contact 8341779818. Similarly, a 50 bed CCC was set up at Nandikotkur CLRC building. Fisheries department Joint Director Shyamala was appointed as nodal officer (9440814742). M Chintamani, district social welfare officer would look after Orvakal 50 bed centre (8328273834). Sabeeha Parveen, Executive Director of Minorities Corporation has been appointed as nodal officer to Gudur center (9849901149).

The ITDA Project Officer, Ravindra Reddy would act as nodal officer at Sunnipenta (9490957008). Horticulture AD Raghunath Reddy appointed at Dhone (7995086793). ICDS Project Director Praveena has been deputed as nodal officer at Nandyal 1,000 bed CCC (9448014461). AD of Veterinary department Maruthi Shankar will look after the 100 bed Covid care centre at Koilakuntla (9059860647).

Nandyala horticulture AD B V Ramana was appointed at Yerraguntla 100 bed CCC (7995086794). SC Corporation ED S Srinivas Kumar was engaged at 500 bed centre at Adoni Tidco (989905973). DWMA APD Siddlinga Murthy was ordered to look after Alur CCC (6309027978). At Mantralayam, Veterinary AD Subramanyeswara Achari (8179864266).

District Minority welfare Officer S Mahaboob Basha at Pattikonda (9182594685). BC Corporation Executive Officer A Nageswara Rao at Yemmiganur (989906013) have been appointed as nodal officers, said the collector.