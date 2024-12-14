CM Revanth Reddy Advocates for Gurukuls as Talent Development Centers

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of Gurukuls as multifaceted talent development centers during his visit to a Gurukul school in Chilukuru. The CM announced the introduction of a common diet for Gurukuls and welfare hostels, with a newly implemented menu that caters to the needs of students across BC, SC, ST, and minority Gurukuls and hostels.

Speaking at a meeting organized in conjunction with his visit, Revanth Reddy acknowledged the historical significance of the Gurukul system, which was initiated during the tenure of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He highlighted that the state government had recently increased diet charges by 40 percent, marking the first raise in diet charges in a decade, and noted that cosmetic charges had not been updated in 16 years.

The CM praised the Gurukul Path program for its focus on student talent development, noting that many successful individuals, including TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham and former DGP Mahender Reddy, are alumni of Gurukuls. He recognized the decline in Gurukuls' influence due to the rise of private schools but assured that the government is committed to reviving their significance.

Addressing concerns regarding student welfare, Revanth Reddy expressed the need for introspection following recent student fatalities. "The responsibility lies with the government and staff to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he stated. He also assured that funds for all educational institutions would now be available through a streamlined process by the 10th of every month, further reinforcing the government's commitment to education.

The Chief Minister's visit underlined the government's dedication to improving educational facilities and supporting students from various backgrounds in the state.