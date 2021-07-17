1.5 cents land each to housing beneficiaries in Bapatla municipality

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati on Friday informed that the government has agreed to sanction 1.5 cent land to the housing beneficiaries in Bapatla municipality. He said the housing beneficiaries are coming forward to construct the house.

He conducted a meeting with the housing beneficiaries and officials at Bapatla east layout.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that the government will extend all kinds of support to the housing beneficiaries for the construction of houses and added that the government is supplying sand, cement and iron at concessional rates to the housing beneficiaries. The government will pay the bills in a phased manner. He instructed the officials to prepare estimates for the construction of the houses and added that 503 beneficiaries in Bapatla east layout started house construction. Some of the housing beneficiaries started slab work for their houses.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that due to coordination between housing beneficiaries and material suppliers, house construction work is progressing well. He said that if this colony is completed,it will develop as a town in the days to come.

Officials of various government departments were present.