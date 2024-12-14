TGPSC makes arrangements for Group-2 exams to be held tomorrow

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is set to conduct examinations for the recruitment of 783 Group-2 service posts on the 15th and 16th of this month. In anticipation of a significant turnout, 1,368 examination centers have been established across the state, implementing the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method for assessment.

An advertisement released on December 29, 2022, attracted a staggering 551,943 applicants eager to take part in this recruitment process. Although TGPSC had previously planned to conduct these examinations on several occasions, they were postponed due to various technical issues.

The upcoming examinations will consist of four papers, each carrying a weight of 150 marks, totaling 600 marks. Sessions are scheduled to take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are reminded that the examination gates will close half an hour prior to each session, emphasizing the importance of punctuality.

To participate, candidates must present a government-issued photo identification card along with their hall ticket. In a further effort to ensure a smooth examination process, candidates are permitted to wear a mangalsutra and bangles; however, it is advised that they wear sandals to comply with the commission’s dress code.

Furthermore, TGPSC has mandated that all candidates submit their biometrics during the examination process. Failure to do so will result in the non-evaluation of their OMR documents.

With extensive preparations in place and a record number of applicants, the TGPSC is poised to facilitate an efficient and fair examination process.