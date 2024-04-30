15 Families Join YSRCP in Ananta Sagaram Mandal

In a show of support for the YSRCP party, 15 families in Ananta Sagaram mandal have recently joined the party. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who visited the mandal to meet with the new members.

During his visit, MLA Mekapati spoke about the importance of supporting the alliance for Jagananna in the upcoming elections. He emphasized that the people of the state no longer believe in the false politics of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance, and are united in their support for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

MLA Mekapati also highlighted the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the state government during the five-year rule. He credited Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for providing unprecedented welfare to the people of the state and urged the new members to vote for the fan symbol in the upcoming elections.

The ceremony saw Iskapalli Sarpanch Parlapalli Ravikumar Reddy and village TDP ward member Marilla Srinivasulu, along with other members, officially join the YSRCP party. They were warmly welcomed by MLA Mekapati, who presented them with party scarves as a symbol of their new allegiance.

The joining of these 15 families is a strong indicator of the growing support for the YSRCP party in Ananta Sagaram mandal. As the election campaign heats up, it is clear that the people are ready to stand behind Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his vision for the state's development and welfare.