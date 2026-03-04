15 tonnes of PDS rice seized

Vijayawada: NTR district joint collector S Ilakkiya said that a joint team of Civil Supplies and revenue officials carried out a surprise raid on Monday night in Jayanti village of Veerulapadu mandal as part of ongoing inspections against illegal storage of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice. The team discovered rice intended for PDS beneficiaries being stored illegally at a private godown owned by Kaja Satyanarayana.

Approximately 15 tonnes of rice were seized from the premises and shifted to the Kanchikacharla MLS point for further action. Eight vehicles used to transport the rice were handed over to the Veerulapadu police station.

“The investigation is ongoing, and legal action will be taken against those responsible,” the Joint Collector said. She warned that under no circumstances would the authorities tolerate the misappropriation of essential commodities meant for the poor. She said that continuous inspections are being carried out to prevent any such diversions.

Officials whoparticipated in the raid included DSO P Vani, ASO V Srinivas, Deputy Tahsildars B Ramakrishna and Ch Sumathi, RI K Kishore, and local VROs and VRAs.