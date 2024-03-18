1,513 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Rajamahendravaram: National Lok Adalat was organised under the auspices of the DLSA on the premises of the local district court on Saturday and cases were resolved amicably. Lok Adalat was organized in 64 courts under 4 revenue districts of the erstwhile East Godavari district

Principal District Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) president Gandham Sunitha said that 1,013 criminal cases, 379 civil cases, and 121 pre-litigation cases were resolved.

The main purpose of the Adalat was to avoid delays in the payment of compensation related to motor accidents. Some insurance companies had come forward to distribute model cheques.

Yarlagadda Brinda Devi, wife of late Suresh Babu, an ONGC employee said that a case was filed in 2021 in the East Godavari District Court and Motor Vehicle Accident Claim Court after her husband died in a road accident.

She expressed happiness by the justice done to her. She said that she received a compensation of Rs 1, 12, 00, 000 and thanked DLSA advocates SG Shankar, and K Narasimharao, insurance company advocate D Srinivasa Rao, and Cholamandalam insurance company.

Judges, insurance company representatives, parties, and officials participated.