Live
- Worship is associated with faith, says Cong candidate Selja from Haryana's Sirsa
- With 25,46,916 voters, Gurugaon Lok Sabha seat tops electorate chart in Haryana
- Leopard sighted near Hyderabad airport
- Jadumani Singh, Akash Gorkha enter quarters of ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing
- Squash: Senthilkumar storms into Batch Open final
- Lilian Kasait, Peter Mwaniki reign supreme in World 10K Bengaluru 2024; Kiran Matre best among Indians at fifth
- Stalin felicitates Gukesh, hands over cheque for Rs 75 lakh
- IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh fifties lift Gujarat to 200 vs RCB
- Why young men must be aware of testicular cancer
- Decision to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should have been taken on next day of Independence, PM Modi says in K'taka
Just In
Stalin felicitates Gukesh, hands over cheque for Rs 75 lakh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday felicitated D. Gukesh, the teenage chess prodigy from the state who has become the young winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament, handing him a cheque for Rs 75 lakh, a citation, and a shawl.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday felicitated D. Gukesh, the teenage chess prodigy from the state who has become the young winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament, handing him a cheque for Rs 75 lakh, a citation, and a shawl.
The presentation in which Gukesh's parents - father, Dr Rajinikanth, an ENT specialist, and mother Dr Padmavathy, a microbiologist, and state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others were also present, was held at the CM's camp office here, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.
The Tamil Nadu government had presented Rs 15 lakh to Gukesh before he went to the tournament in Canada.
The young chess sensation will be contesting against defending champion, China’s Ding Liren, in the World Championship.
The venue and time of the tournament are yet to be finalised but it is slated to be held in the last quarter of this year. All India Chess Federation Secretary Dev Patel has already said that India would bid for the World Chess Championship.