16, 000 people from Bapatla attend PM meet

Guntur: Bapatla district collector J Venkata Murali appreciated the officials for successfully shifting people for the Prime Minister’s Amaravati reconstruction programme.

He said about 16,000 people have been shifted by 380 buses to Amaravati where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public meeting on Friday.

He inspected the stalls set up to deliver food at Ponnuru RTC Bus Stand and examined the food and drinking water supplied to the people going to Amaravati.

He interacted with the people going to Amaravati and inquired about the quality of food. He said they have arranged the free meals facility on Friday.