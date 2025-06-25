16 students fall sick after breakfast at Srikalahasti BC hostel

Tirupati: An alleged case of food poisoning at the BC Boys Hostel in Srikalahasti left 16 students ill on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from authorities. The affected students complained of stomach pain after eating idlis served for breakfast and were promptly admitted to the Government Hospital in Srikalahasti for medical care.

Hospital superintendent Dr Sravani assured that all students are stable. She briefed BC welfare Minister K Savitha that only two students experienced vomiting, while the others had gastric discomfort and were admitted for observation. “Most of the students will be discharged by this afternoon, with one remaining under supervision until evening,” she said.

Minister Savitha, after reviewing the situation via phone with Tirupati BC welfare officials and medical personnel, ordered close medical monitoring of the affected students. She stressed the importance of serving only freshly prepared food and warm drinking water, particularly during the monsoon season. Warning officials against any laxity, she stated, “Negligence in the care of hostel students will not be tolerated. Strict action will follow if responsibilities are not met.”

Students claimed that spoiled idli batter made from stale fermented dough caused the illness. They also accused the hostel warden of disregarding their complaints and trying to suppress their voices when they raised concerns about food quality. This led to strong reactions from student leaders and local activists, who gathered at the hospital demanding the warden’s immediate suspension.

Local MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, currently in Vijayawada, held a teleconference with district officials, instructing them to ensure proper medical care and submit a detailed report on the incident. “Only one student had slightly more severe symptoms, and the rest are recovering well,” he said. He also confirmed plans to visit the hostel on Wednesday to personally inspect the food and facilities.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy expressed strong displeasure over the food poisoning incident involving students. From New Delhi, he contacted local party leaders to gather details about the students’ condition. Dr Gurumoorthy also directed the district BC welfare officer to provide the best possible treatment to the affected students and to initiate a thorough inquiry into the causes of the incident.

Meanwhile, former Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu visited the hospital and interacted with the students undergoing treatment.