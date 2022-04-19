1,600 MW more power to be generated from two thermal plants

Velagapudi (Guntur): Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy announced here on Monday that 1,600 MW more power would be generated soon from two thermal power stations in the State. Reviewing the power situation in the State with the officials of AP Genco, AP Transco, NEDCAP and APSECM at the Secretariat, the Minister said that Krishnapatnam power plant would generate 800 MW in a month and the Vijayawada thermal power plant would generate 800 MW in three or four months. The Minister said that measures were being taken to start the Krishnapatnam unit in the first week of May.

Peddireddi also said that plans are afoot to launch mega hydel project to generate 6,000 MW power.

He said that presently 150 million units (MUs) power is available as against the demand for 235 MUs per day resulting in a deficit of 55 MUs. Every day 30 MUs power is being purchased from energy exchange. It is not possible to purchase more since there is huge gap between the demand and supply.

Some of the thermal plants are not generating power due to the severe shortage of coal. Due to the shortage of power, 50 per cent load relief is being implemented to some industries and one day power holiday for some other industries. However, seven-hour power is being supplied to agriculture pumps to save crops.

And there is no load relief to the domestic supply. He appealed to the power consumers across the State to cooperate with the government at the time of crisis. Energy secretary B Sridhar, AP Transco MD I Prithvitej, NEDCAP MD S Ramana Reddy and others also spoke.