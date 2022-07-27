17-year-old dies after being bitten by snake in Chittoor

The incident in which an inter student died after being bitten by a song took place in Sadum mandal of Chittoor on Tuesday. According to the report of 108 staff, Sudarshan Kumar (17), son of Subramaniam of Kashireddygaripalle, Nadigadda Panchayat, is studying inter-secondary at Sadum Government Junior College.



In the evening, while playing cricket with his friends at home in the village, he was bitten by a snake while fetching the ball that had fallen at the garden. He was brought to Sadum CHC in 108 and from there he died on the way to Pileru for better treatment.