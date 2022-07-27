  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

17-year-old dies after being bitten by snake in Chittoor

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

The incident in which an inter student died after being bitten by a song took place in Sadum mandal of Chittoor on Tuesday.

The incident in which an inter student died after being bitten by a song took place in Sadum mandal of Chittoor on Tuesday. According to the report of 108 staff, Sudarshan Kumar (17), son of Subramaniam of Kashireddygaripalle, Nadigadda Panchayat, is studying inter-secondary at Sadum Government Junior College.

In the evening, while playing cricket with his friends at home in the village, he was bitten by a snake while fetching the ball that had fallen at the garden. He was brought to Sadum CHC in 108 and from there he died on the way to Pileru for better treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X