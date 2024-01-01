17-year-old gang-raped by 10 men in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped. It is learnt that the girl hails from Odisha and has come Visakhapatnam for employment. It is said that she was in relationship with a guy from Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The girl used to work in a house like feeding dogs Railway New Colony. On December 18, the guy took her to a hotel where he reportedly raped her and later his friend too did the same with her.

Upset with the incident, the girl reached RK Beach to take extreme step where a photographer met her and took her to Jagadamba intersection pretending to be a good samaritan. The photographer and 7 others reportedly gang-raped her in a room for two days.

However, the victim escaped from the lodge and went to her native village in Kalahandi district of Odisha. Due to mental anxiety and fear, the girl did not tell anyone about the atrocity on her till Sunday even with her parents.

A family who has hired her for feeding dogs has lodged a missing complaint with the police on December 18. The police were able to trace her and shifted her back to Visakhapatnam on December 22 where she burst into tears and narrated the whole atrocity she went through.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act. It is reported that eight accused from the city have been detained and questioned.

It seems that the boyfriend and his friend, who committed the rape in the first instance, have escaped and special teams have been deployed to catch them. It is reported that the police have formed teams in the cities of Jharkhand and Visakhapatnam to nab them.