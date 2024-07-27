Know your MLA: Satya Prabha continues husband’s legacy with resounding victory

Rajamahendravaram : Varupula Satya Prabha emerged victorious in the 2024 Assembly elections representing the Prathipadu constituency as TDP candidate with the support of NDA alliance. Her entry into politics was driven by the aspirations of her late husband, Varupula Raja, who passed away suddenly from heart attack.

Raja, a dynamic leader in TDP, progressed from being a mandal president to becoming the vice-chairman of APCOB. He was renowned for his service initiatives in the Prathipadu constituency, particularly through the Varupula Thamma Rao Foundation. Despite his loss by a narrow margin of 4,600 votes in the 2019 Assembly elections, he remained a significant figure in the party until his death on March 4, 2023.

In recognition of the family’s dedication to the party, the TDP leadership appointed Satya Prabha as the constituency in-charge. Determined to realise her husband’s vision of serving the people, she actively engaged in party activities. In the 2024 elections, she made her mark as a first-time MLA by defeating the YSRCP candidate and senior politician Varupula Subbarao, with a significant majority of 38,768 votes.

Though new to politics, Satya Prabha has been a vocal critic of the YSRCP’s policies, particularly highlighting the exploitation of natural resources and the neglect of public welfare. Her eloquence and understanding have resonated with the electorate.

Satya Prabha attributes her victory to the affection and sympathy the people had for her late husband, the impactful TDP Super Six initiatives and various factors in the NDA alliance’s manifesto. She emphasised that the constituency suffered from a lack of development under the YSRCP government and stated that her primary goal is to enhance civic facilities.