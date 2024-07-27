Train crew suspended for violating speed limit

New Delhi: The Agra Rail Division has suspended the crew of the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express for violating a speed restriction of 20 kmph in Mathura section and putting the passengers’ lives at risk. The railways imposes speed restrictions for safe operation of the trains for various reasons such as track condition, ongoing track repair work, old railway bridges, station yard remodelling etc.

The suspension was done on July 21. “Disciplinary action has been taken against the crew and they have been suspended on the spot,” Prashasti Srivastava, PRO, Agra Division, which comes under the North Central Railway Zone, told PTI on Friday.

“Both the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot forgot to obey the speed restriction of 20 kmph while crossing Mathura and oversped, which amounts to serious violation of railway norms as it can cause an accident,” a railway official from Mathura said. This is the third reported incident in the past two months in the Agra Division in which the crew of an express train violated the speed restriction.

“There seems to be something wrong with the loco pilots of the Agra Division under which Mathura section falls. It looks like they are under stress due to some reason. “The Railway Board should take the matter very seriously and send a probe team to look into it before it gets too late and some untoward incident takes place,” a railway official requesting anonymity said.

Earlier in May 2024, the drivers of Gatiman Express and Malwa Express were suspended along with their assistants for running their trains at 120 kmph in a section in Agra Division where the cautionary speed limit was restricted at 20 kmph.