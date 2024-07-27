Dharani Revamp on Cards: CM calls for in-depth study to resolve Dharani lapses

Hyderabad: The Congress government is all set to dump Dharani, the pet project of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, by bringing in a new comprehensive land Act to address the grievances of the people.

The Revenue department has been asked to hold extensive consultations with the civic society and seek their suggestions and opinions to draft the new Act. A debate on Dharani will also be held in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly to arrive at a consensus on the proposed Act.

This was decided by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a review meeting on Dharani portal on Friday. Revanth Reddy observed that the land records which were once available at the village level have been shifted to the state headquarters even from mandals and districts by the previous government.

Earlier, people had the opportunity to appeal to resolve the land issues. After the introduction of Dharani, all powers were delegated to the District Collectors in the place of village and mandal authorities to solve the land issues. Further, the Collectors’ decisions had become unilateral and the land issues were not solved, he said.



Revanth said a detailed study needs to be conducted to find a permanent solution to the issues faced due to Dharani portal. The officials have been asked to hold extensive consultations with the people and seek their suggestions to address the land related disputes. An all-party meeting will also be convened soon to seek their opinion before finalising the comprehensive Act. The CM asked the officials to select a mandal where Bhoodan, Poramboku, Bancharayi, Inam and Kandishika land issues have been pending and prepare a detailed report to get a clarity on each issue.