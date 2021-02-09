1,701 polling personnel deputed for Kavali: KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District administration has completed all arrangements for the first phase of polling in Kavali revenue division in 137 sarpanches and 1,024 ward members on Tuesday. Officials distributed election material and others to the polling staff at the offices of MPDO of 9 mandals on Monday.

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, Kavali, Kaligiri, Kondaparam Joint Collector (Revenue) visited Bogole, Dagadarthi; Joint Collector (VSWS&D) visited Jaladanki Mandal, Joint Collector (Asara) visited Allur, CEO-Zilla Parishad visited Duttaluru, the Project Director of DWMA visited Varikuntapadu on Monday for observing the distribution process.

Route officers have been appointed for shifting the material from the distribution centres up to the polling stations. The district administration arranged 1,374 presiding officers. 1,701 polling personnel, 25 zonal officers, 67 route officers and 1,665 police personnel deputed for smooth conduct of polls. 236 vehicles have been arranged both from the RTC and private operators for transportation needs.

Polling staff members have been provided facemasks, gloves, and sanitisers and they were directed to follow Covid guidelines while allowing the voters into the polling booths. Officials already identified 380 hypersensitive and 148 villages in the division and webcasting in 75 polling stations and videography in 311 stations has been arranged.

148 micro observers were also deployed for monitoring the poll-related issues besides imposing Sec 144 in the areas. Polling will be conducted between 6.30 am to 3.30 pm and only people who are on queue lines will be allowed to cast their vote till 3.30 pm.

Voters have to exhibit an Epic card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, Pan Card, identity cards issued by the Central or state governments, local bodies, or public limited companies, and other approved documents as proof of identity. Counting starts from 4 pm on the same day and the officials have made elaborate arrangements for it. Further, the district collector announced holidays for government, semi-government and other commercial organisations on February 9, 13, 17 and 21 for participating in the poll process.