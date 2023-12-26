1.75 lakh registered for ‘Aadudam Andhra’ in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram along with Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar flagged off a 5K awareness run from Y Junction to Lalacheruvu here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MP said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’ with the utmost prestige with the determination to ensure the health of all people across the state.

He said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ will be held for a month from the village secretariat level to the state-level.

RMC Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said that the tournament will be organised from December 26 at village, mandal, constituency, district, and state-levels.

Cricket, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi, and kho-kho competitions will be held.

As many as 1, 74, 953 athletes have registered for these competitions in 512 secretariats across the district. There are 67,769 women in the aspirants.

Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairman Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao, Waqf Board President Arif, Rajahmundry City YSRCP Coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas, party leaders Adapa Srihari, Marthi Lakshmi, Nakka Sri Nagesh and NV Srinivas were present.