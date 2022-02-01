1.77L houses to be built at a cost of Rs 3,200 cr in Chittoor district

Chittoor: With an objective to facilitate houses for all the poor under the Navaratnalu programme, it has been decided to construct 1.77 lakh houses in the district with an outlay of Rs 3,200 crore, said District Collector M Harinarayanan.

So far Rs 371 crore was spent on the housing activity in the district.

Reviewing the progress of 'Navaratnalu-Andariki Illu' scheme with the departmental heads concerned at a meet held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he reiterated that the government was very serious over the implementation of the housing scheme.

"The volunteers and the employees of village and ward secretariats should play a key role in the implementation of the housing programme. The executive engineers of Housing Corporation should avail their services effectively," he directed.

He said that 84,000 members of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) were given house sites and the banks should come forward liberally to grant loans for all the beneficiaries.

Trainee Collector Abhisheik, Joint Collector (Housing) Venkateswaran, project director, District Housing Corporation, Padmanabham and others were present.