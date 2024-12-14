18 companies recruit 979 SRKR students

Bhimavaram: As part of placement drive during the present academic year conducted by 18 noted companies, 979 final year engineering students secured placement, informed secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma.

in a statement released here on Friday, Varma said that the students secured placements with an annual package ranging from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 14.2 lakh.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju and principal Dr KV Murali Krishnamraju expressed happiness over the placements secured by students who will join prominent software firms.

Training and Placement Cell Dean Dr KR Satyanarayana, elaborating on the placements, said that TCS (392), Infosys (270), Cognizant (142), Tech Mahindra (123), Boson Motors (8), Akrivia HCM (4), one each by Amazon, Josh Technology and Asset Sense recruited the SRKR students.

College vice-president SV Ranga Raju said that it is rare that so many secured placements in a short span of four months in the present academic year. College president Sagi Prasada Raju also complimented the students.